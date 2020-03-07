Thomasville’s kicks off First Friday Sip and Stroll

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville hosted it’s First Friday Sip and Stroll Friday night.
At 6 p.m., First Friday festivities officially got underway and a lot of people were already coming into downtown to see what the night had to offer.
The entire downtown was open with participating merchants giving out event cups and armbands.
So, if you had those, you were able to enjoy the night with your favorite beer or wine.
The Leftovers is a local band that performed at the Ritz Amphitheater at 8 p.m.
“This is a huge economic development for our downtown area. Our merchants really see a lot of people come in from Tallahassee and surrounding areas. People love being able to watch the headlining act at the Ritz Amphitheater,” said Event Coordinator Madison Eaton.
“It’s a big thing for a lot of our businesses too, gets them seeing some of the stuff that’s here and then hopefully it will continue to draw more business for them in the future. The music’s just kind of like the added deal. We’re kind of part of a bigger puzzle here, but it’s fun,” said Ben Pierce of the Leftovers.
The Leftovers have been playing together for about three years now.
Pierce said it’s really all about the community support. He said they’re anxious but excited to see the turnout for the concert.
First Friday’s will be every month until December.
So, if you couldn’t make it out Friday, you have the rest of the year to experience the event.
