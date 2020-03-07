Spring forward with new smoke alarm batteries this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany firefighters said that it’s a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms when you spring forward and change the time on your clocks.
Albany’s Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns said he has responded to many fires over his career. Some of those cases involved incidents where lives could have been saved if they had a working smoking alarm.
“Smoke alarms are our first line of defense when it comes to fire. If you have a working smoke alarm, you increase your chance of survival in a fire by 70 percent,” explained Burns.
Burns said you should test your battery once a month. He said you can do that by pressing a test button on your alarm.
