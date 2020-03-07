Lee Co. EMA ‘discourages’ driving, sightseers in flooded parts of county

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County EMA leaders are closely watching the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee creeks this weekend and through next Wednesday.
EMA Director Coleman Williams said that as of late Friday afternoon, the Muckalee was just under 15 feet and the Kinchafoonee was around 19 feet.
Coleman said there have been no injuries reported and hopes to keep it that way.
“We’re asking people not to be going into these areas sight-seeing. We’re trying to discourage anybody driving in the waters at all, only local traffic or immediate needs traffic needs to be in the area,” said Coleman.
Some of the areas Coleman’s talking about still show signs of flooding. Those areas include Northampton Road, Lazy Acres Subdivision, Lovers Lane Road and Shrine Club Circle, along with Creekside Drive and Knollwood Drive.
Driving through some of those areas can be dangerous.
Coleman said sheriff’s office deputies will be out monitoring some of those locations.
