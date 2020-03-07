Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The comeback for Joe Biden came at dizzying speed. The three days between the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday remade the Democratic presidential primary. Biden went from the brink of collapse to the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. His comeback was aided by rivals who stepped aside and urged their supporters to back him, and by a growing fear among more moderate Democrats that Biden was the party’s last best hope to stop Bernie Sanders from clinching the nomination. He now plunges into a head-to-head contest with Sanders over who is best-positioned to take on President Donald Trump in November.