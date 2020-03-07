Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-CLYBURN
Clyburn's kingmaker moment changes landscape of 2020 race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Joe Biden bounce back began with Jim Clyburn. Days before his native South Carolina's presidential primary, the congressman announced his endorsement of Biden among the crowded Democratic presidential field. After three tough primary losses, Biden ended up handily winning South Carolina, bested chief rival Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday and bumped other hopefuls out of the contest entirely. Political endorsements at times aren’t thought of as carrying significant heft. But the backing of the highest-ranking black member in Congress seems to have been the endorsement that brought Biden’s candidacy back from the brink following lackluster performances in other early states.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN'S COMEBACK
Inside the 3 days that remade the Democratic primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — The comeback for Joe Biden came at dizzying speed. The three days between the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday remade the Democratic presidential primary. Biden went from the brink of collapse to the front-runner for the Democratic nomination. His comeback was aided by rivals who stepped aside and urged their supporters to back him, and by a growing fear among more moderate Democrats that Biden was the party’s last best hope to stop Bernie Sanders from clinching the nomination. He now plunges into a head-to-head contest with Sanders over who is best-positioned to take on President Donald Trump in November.
TEACHER RALLY
Teacher group SC for Ed plans school day Statehouse rally
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina teacher group whose rally last year brought 10,000 people to the Statehouse is planning another school day rally later this month. SC for Ed announced its plans for a March 24 rally on social media Friday. The announcement came a day after the state Senate passed a massive education bill the organization said ignored the needs of teachers. SC for Ed says teachers want smaller class sizes, an increase in the money the state gives school districts and fewer standardized tests. Senators who voted fort the bill say they did help teachers and are trying to do more.
HOSPITAL PURCHASE
South Carolina health system to acquire 3 hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A health system in South Carolina has announced plans to purchase two medical groups. News outlets report Prisma Health said Thursday it intends to acquire KershawHealth and Providence Health. Both are currently owned by LifePoint Health. The acquisition needs to meet legal and regulatory requirements before it can be made final. Prisma Health would also obtain a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County with the purchase. The State newspaper reports multiple lawmakers criticized the move. Some are concerned about possible changes to the quality of care. Others fear employee layoffs. Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement saying the proposed acquisition would provide new opportunities to enhance and improve care.
AP-US-ABANDONED-INFANT
Bond denied for woman accused of abandoning baby in 2008
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A woman accused of abandoning her baby boy in 2008 beside a South Carolina highway was denied bond. A judge declined to set bond for 32-year-old Jennifer Sahr of Pensacola, Florida, Friday. Sahr is accused in the death of an infant called Baby Boy Horry, whose body was found in December 2008. Police identified the infant's father, who didn't know he was a dad. The man gave investigators Sahr's name and DNA tests confirmed she was the infant's mother. The father didn't want to be identified but said the infant was his only child. Sahr's next hearing is set for April 13. Sahr's attorney says she is cooperating with authorities.
POWER PLANT-COAL ASH
TVA to remove coal ash from retired Tennessee plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to move toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to an off-site landfill. The nation's largest utility says it is considering six landfills in the South after it decided to move millions of cubic yards of coal ash from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis rather than keep the material in place. A TVA spokesman says removal would cost about $300 million and the process could take about seven to 10 years. The decision made public Friday was the latest move by the authority as it deals with coal ash disposal in Tennessee.