Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When the Florida Panthers were deciding whether the time was right to retire Roberto Luongo’s number, the initial vote was not unanimous. Luongo was the holdout. He needed convincing. Odd as this sounds for someone who has been in hockey’s spotlight for more than half his life, Luongo shuns attention. Doesn’t need it. Doesn’t want it. And that was the primary holdup in this process of deciding when the Panthers were going to send Luongo’s No. 1 jersey to the rafters. But it's going up on Saturday, and even Luongo says he's eager for it to happen.