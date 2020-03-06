Forecast: Rain-free through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a windy, but dry Friday across the region.
High pressure settles in for the weekend. No weather worries for the rest of your Friday. Tonight, clear and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. With a slight breeze Saturday morning, we’ll see wind chills in the low to mid 30s. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.
Expect a good amount of sun once again Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see mainly dry weather for the start of a new workweek. High pressure will slide east on Monday, increasing our highs in the low 70s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Slight rain chances around 30 to 40 percent return Tuesday through Thursday. Highs warm into the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.
We are continuing to monitor the creek and river levels. Here were the levels as of 6 p.m. Friday:
