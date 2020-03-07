Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California

In this image from video, provided by the California National Guard, a helicopter carrying airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing flies over the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California Thursday, March 5, 2020. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. Airmen lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (Source: California National Guard via AP)
March 7, 2020 at 1:47 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 1:58 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco.

State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard.

The passengers could be quarantined on land, although President Trump said Friday he would rather they remain aboard.

Sixteen people in the United States have died from the virus, including two deaths that were announced Friday in Florida.

Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state.

Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida and on the East Coast.

The Florida Department of Health said late Friday seven people in Florida have now tested positive for the virus.

It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida’s Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual.

The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.

US prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

The new coronavirus has the nation’s jails and prisons on high alert.

The fear that COVID-19 will spread through vast inmate populations has prompted the mass sanitizing of jail cells and intensified prisoner screenings.

So far, there haven’t been any reported cases of the virus in any jails or prisons in the U.S. But more people are incarcerated per capita here than in any other country in the world.

Prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak.

