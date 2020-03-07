Camilla PD searching for car theft suspect

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department is searching for a suspect that stole a car from the Exxon convenience store on March 3.
Police say the owner of the car got out of the vehicle and went into the store, leaving the engine running. The owner returned to find the car stolen.
The car was found abandoned the next morning in Leesburg.
The car is a purple 2012-2013 Ford Focus. It also appears to have damage to the driver’s side door.
If you have any information, please contact Investigator Michael Hall at the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201 or (229) 336-2007.
