Cairo hosts forum on refurbishing historic building

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The UGA Archway Program teamed up with the City of Cairo to talk about repurposing a historical building.
People came out Friday to voice their opinion on what should be done with the Train Depot.
The Cairo Police Department has been in the Train Depot since the 70s.
Now, with the department moving locations, the city wants suggestions on what to do with the building.
People at the forum also got to tour the building.
UGA Archway Professional Whitney Brannen said she thinks this was a great opportunity for the public to discuss openly
“After touring the depot, they realized that this facility was much larger than what they had expected. It was a really good facilitator meeting. Everybody came with great ideas, they were willing to listen to other people’s suggestions and ideas,” said Brannen.
Brannen also said she thinks the city gained great ideas from the discussion.
The police department is expected to move into its new location this summer.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.