Cairo benefit concert helps keep the music coming

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A concert benefiting the City of Cairo was held Friday night.
The benefit concert will help fund the downtown concert series. The free concerts will start in April and will be held on every third Friday.
Alyssa Blakely, with City of Cairo, said it’s great for giving the community something to enjoy and it’s important for the future of Cairo.
"It helps to bring new people into our downtown and it gives our downtown businesses the exposure that they need. Our businesses that stay open late during those concerts, they usually do really well just during those few hours. It would hopefully attract new businesses that want to move in too because we do have some vacancy,” explained Blakely.
On Friday, Tobacco Road Band will be opening up for Ward Davis at the Grady Cultural Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.