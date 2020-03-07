Boil water advisory issued for some Crisp Co. residents

LAKE BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WALB) - A water main break has put some Crisp County residents under a boil water advisory, according to a Facebook post made by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents of Valhalla North and Cannon Branch in the Lake Blackshear area are being advised to boil their water for at least two minutes after it reaches a rolling, or vigorous, boil, the post stated.
All water used for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food should be boiled, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a press release.
The release says there was an 8″ water main break that resulted in a partial loss of pressure which could have potentially contaminated the water.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said deputies went door-to-door to notify all of the residents impacted by the boil water advisory. They said they also left flyers on the doors of residents’ homes.
The sheriff’s office said crews are working to get the break repaired and get the water flowing again. Once the water is flowing again, residents will still be under a boil water advisory until water samples are taken and verify the quality of the water.
The sheriff’s office said it will keep residents informed as they continue to get updates on the situation.
