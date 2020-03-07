Bainbridge residents near Flint River prepared to evacuate ahead of rising waters

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint River in Bainbridge has continued to rise.
On Friday, the river was just below 24 feet. It’s expected to reach 32.5 feet by Monday morning.
Flint River Heights is one of the areas impacted.
Kerry Argo, a resident in the area said he received his notice from the fire department Friday and is prepared to move to higher ground if he needs to.
Argo lives right on the river in Flint River Heights.
He said he’s got a plan in case the water gets too high.
“I got a 29 foot camper. We are prepared to take the higher ground if it gets above my highest point of my property here. We’re hoping that don’t happen,” said Argo.
Argo said you can usually see the 15 steps he has going down to the river. With more than 23 feet of water, those steps are no longer visible.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has been out measuring the river levels.
“We’re really getting to where inches matter, whether it gets into someone’s house or not. So, hopefully, it will continue, the crest will continue to re-project to come down. It has to go approximately eight and a half more feet, which will be over my head,” said Sheriff Wiley Griffin.
Griffin said in the 90s, floodwaters reached 34 and 37 feet, which did impact people’s homes. He said for many homeowners, water coming in and cutting electricity to their house and other homes in the area is a big concern.
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage, which is 25 feet, by early Saturday.
