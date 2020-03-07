3 arrested, 1 wanted in Albany armed robbery of concert promoter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are facing charges after a concert promoter in Albany was robbed at gunpoint, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Deandre Devarious Tyhem Bryant, Joseph Nelson Jr., Carlton Alonzo Anderson and Cedric Onterion Waters Jr. are all facing several charges in the case.
Bryant, Nelson and Anderson have all been arrested and are being held at the Dougherty County Jail, but Waters is still wanted by police.
Police said a concert promoter was contacted by someone on Feb. 28 who was interested in purchasing tickets to the Boosie performance at the SandTrap 5.0 nightclub that same night.
The promoter arranged to meet with the person at a location on Clark Avenue, and when he arrived, APD said two men held him at gunpoint, took him to another location and ransacked his vehicle.
Officers said the thieves got away with cash and a large number of tickets.
Below are the charges each person is facing:
- Bryant: Armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, theft by taking (motor vehicle theft), open container and possession of a firearm without a license.
- Nelson: Armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, theft by taking (motor vehicle theft).
- Anderson: Armed robbery with a firearm (party to a crime), kidnapping (party to a crime), theft by taking (motor vehicle theft) (party to a crime) and open container.
- Waters: Warrants issued for armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and theft by taking (motor vehicle theft).
APD said more charges are pending.
Police described Waters as being 6′4 and weighing 194 pounds.
Anyone with any information on Waters’ whereabouts or this case is urged to contact the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
