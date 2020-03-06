'We still have trees on houses’: Cuthbert on the road to recovery

Cuthbert, Ga. (WALB) - People in Cuthbert are recovering after storms rolled through.
Three people were sent to the hospital Wednesday.
One of those injured was an 8-year-old girl who was injured after a tree fell through her home.
Cuthbert Fire Department Captain Marlon Coleman said the little girl is now recovering at home.
Coleman said they’re still assessing the damage from the storms.
“We still have trees on houses, some people are cleaning up," said Coleman.
Randolph County’s EMA Director said severe straight-line winds rolled through the Randolph County, leaving behind a trail of damage to several homes.
Coleman said they have made progress and that most of the power has been restored in Cuthbert.
“Today, we have about 90 percent of the power restored in the city. The only people that are without power are the ones that have the weatherheads that are torn down. They must have a certified electrician to come back around and put those back up before Georgia Power comes to restore the power,” said Coleman.
Coleman said although the power has been restored throughout the city, overnight storms have brought more damage.
“Most of them are from trees that have fallen overnight, with the little rain and wind that came through, some have fallen overnight, so we are going out and just seeing more trees on houses that weren’t there yesterday," said Coleman.
Coleman asks that everyone be alert while traveling through the area. He said he wants the community to be safe and try to stay off the roads until the damage is clear.
“We ask that if you see down power lines, limbs, trees across roads, please do not try to go across them or go around them. If you see any cones, barricades blocking the roadways, please don’t try to move the barricades to go down those streets. Flooded streets, turn around, don’t drown," said Coleman.
