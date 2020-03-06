WALB News 10′s Tesia Reed celebrates Dr. Seuss during Read Across America

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Across the nation, many schools are participating in Read Across America Week.
To celebrate the occasion, WALB New’s 10′s Tesia Reid read to children in our area.
Tesia visited Albany State University’s Early Learning Center. She read to 2-year-olds, 3-year-olds and the pre-K classes.
What books did she read to them, you ask? “Hop on Pop!” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Read Across America Week is celebrated each March in commemoration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
The National Education Association’s initiative is meant to encourage reading in children of all ages!
