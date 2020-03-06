Valdosta man charged with snatching TV from Rent-A-Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 6:30 Wednesday evening, officers with the Valdosta Police Department were notified by a citizen that they observed a man coming from behind Rent-A-Center, carrying a television.
Officers later identified the man as Jeffery West.
West put the television on the ground and took off running, but they were able to catch and detain him.
The investigation revealed the television was stolen from Rent-A-Center.
West was transported to Lowndes County Jail for the charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
“Here is another example of a citizen witnessing something out of the ordinary and quickly notifying law enforcement. This resulted in the quick response of our officers to ultimately catch the offender in the act," said Valdosta Police Lieutenant Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.