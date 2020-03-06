Patrick Burke signs with Emmanuel College

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Once again, we find ourselves talking about South Georgia’s talent.
And a lot of it seems to be coming out of Sherwood Christian.
This time, the Eagles send some talent to the diamond.
Patrick Burke signed his letter of intent and is headed to Emmauel College.
Besides his impact on the field, Burke is looking at his future as well.
He is hoping to begin his journey in youth ministry.
And hopes his journey on and off the field will lead to a great experience.
“I’m looking forward to it," said Burke. "It’s been a dream of mine to play at the next level. Just play with a group of guys that want it. Play for a national championship when I get up there. But I’m looking forward to just having the brotherhood up there. 20 guys, 30 guys, just however many they got on the roster. Just being able to make friendships that i’ll have for the rest of my life.”
Currently the Lions are in conference play.
Hopefully Burke will lead the Lions to a conference title.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.