Lee Co. officials rescue flooded-in citizens

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Sherriff Reggie Rachals says families and pets were rescued Friday morning from the flooding area off of Northampton Road, north of Forrester Parkway. They are all safe.
WALB spoke with residents who live off of Northampton Road and they say they want others to stay away from the area, because when they drive through the water, it creates a wake, and pushes water into their homes.
One man was having to use a boat just to get out and around his home.
The Lee County Emergency Management Authority said Friday that they are monitoring the Kinchafoonee and the Muckalee Creeks. As of 8:15 a. m., the National Weather Service (NWS) has the Kinchafoonee Creek at Pinewood, at 19.58 feet, and is beginning to show a downward trend. The NWS has the Muckalee Creek at 195, at 15.78 feet and is also showing a downward trend.
Both creeks have made impacts in areas of the county. The 500, 600, and 700 blocks of North Hampton Rd are being affected due to water from the Muckalee over the roadway. The Kinchafoonee has affected areas of Creekside Dr. along with Cypress Point Circle and Uncle Jimmy’s lane. These roads have been closed due to water over the roadways.
Lee County EMA is asking its citizens to remain vigilant as both creeks could still potentially crest at higher points sometime today. Those who need any assistance living along the creeks or in the affected areas can call 229-759-6012, or 911.
