‘I start panicking’: Lee Co. couple moves furniture out of home as Flint River levels rise

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia couple, living on the Flint River, moved furniture out of their home in preparation for Thursday’s flooding.
Ruby and her husband Calvin Turner take flooding seriously.
“Well, I start panicking,” Ruby told WALB News 10.
Ruby gave Bobby Poitevint WALB a tour of some of the empty rooms in her home.
“This is my living room and dining room and we moved everything out today,” explained Ruby.
The couple’s home sits on the Flint River on Gable Road and they’ve lived there for 56 years.
“And if it gets to 31 (feet), it’s going in my house because we’ve been flooded four times and it’s been in my house four times,” said Ruby.
Sandbags line portions of the couple’s home.
“It’s rising now,” Ruby showed WALB News 10.
And the water had even caused their dock to float up.
“It washes everything off your docks if you don’t get it moved before time, which we’re getting old and don’t feel like doing that now and we just have to take a chance and we’re hoping it don’t float off,” said Ruby.
When the water starts rising, they start looking for a storage unit and asking friends to help move everything out.
“It’s home and we’re old. And I don’t know if we’ve talked about moving, selling and moving and it looks like it’s going to come to that now because I’m tired of going through all this stress,” said Ruby.
But for now, they will stand strong together and pray.
Ruby said most of their furniture is packed up and in storage.
