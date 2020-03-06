‘Get out the house as soon as possible’: Father, daughter survive tree falling on home as they sleep

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A Cuthbert family is grateful to have each other after a tree fell on their home.
A father and his daughter rushed outside moments after it fell.
Calvin Lewis said all he wanted to do was save his baby girl.
“To get out the house as soon as possible," said Calvin Lewis.
Calvin Lewis and his 9-month-old daughter were in their bedroom when he said his whole house started shaking.
“We was laying in the bed, the wind started blowing and that is when the tree fell on the house. It didn’t have no sound to it, it just shook the whole house," said Lewis.
Lewis said he got up and noticed a giant tree covering the roof of his home.
“When I came out, the wire was down, the power line was down, the light pole and the tree," Lewis explained.
Lewis said that with the power lines down, he was afraid matters could have been worse.
“It really could of started a fire, but I was just taking my chance to get out the house," said Lewis.
Lews said they plan to move out of the house due to the damage and he’s thankful he and his baby girl are safe.
