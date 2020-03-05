Forecast: Dry weather returns for Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After days of rainfall, drier weather is filtering into the region.
Tonight, a clearing sky. Lows in the mid 40s.
Expect sunny and windy conditions on Friday. Highs will warm into the mid 60s. Sustained winds 10 to 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 35 possible. The weekend weather is looking picture-perfect here in the South Georgia.
Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Lows will dip back into the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Monday will be mainly dry under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will warm into the low 70s.
Slight rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will hover around 30 to 40 percent. Otherwise, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.