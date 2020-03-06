Americus-Sumter’s Lady Panthers are Macon bound

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lady Panthers have truly shown their endurance this season.
They've captured a 28-2 record this season.
Averaged over 65 points a game.
All of this, while only having 7 players.
As the Lady Panthers got on the bus, they watched as friends and family cheered them on and headed to Macon.
Now the Panthers know they’re short on reinforcements, as they get ready for the state finals.
But, they say their determination is much stronger.
“We was really determined," said Senior Trinity Jones. "Throughout the year, we worked hard and stayed conditioned. That was the biggest thing, to stay conditioned. We just worked hard.”
“Last year, we didn’t make the state playoffs," said head girls basketball coach Sherri Harris, "and the kids came in this Summer in the off season and we put in a lot of work. In our Middle School program and our High School program. Trying to build it up so we can have a lot more depth.”
The Lady Panthers will face off against Troup County at 11 A.M.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.