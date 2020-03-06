Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers win GHSA 4A State Championship

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - For the second time in Lady Panthers history Americus-Sumter has claimed the state title.
The girls walked into the Macon Centreplex and carved their names into history.
After winning the state championship game, the Americus-Sumter Panthers captured a 29-2 record.
All, with just seven players.
Head Coach Sherri Harris told us she couldn’t be more proud of her players and the fans.
“You see all this green in here? Our community, they came out like they did before," said Harris. "And hey, they brought us on through. It was tight right there in the third quarter, but we eventually ended up pulling it out. We never quit, we never make excuses. And no matter how many we got, we just have to start the game with five.”
“It feels great. It feels amazing. I’ve never felt anything like this before in my life. We knew what we were supposed to and we just came out here and did it. We all played our roles and got the job done," said Senior Jelissa Reese.
