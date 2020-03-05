Valdosta man arrested for burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On March 3, about 7 a.m., a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 100 block East Adair Street, in reference to a burglary.
Video surveillance showed someone entering the business and stealing numerous items, and pictures of the culprit were distributed to VPD officers.
While investigating another case, an officer recognized Rodriquez Owens who was caught on camera in the burglary case, and officers were able to recover several items stolen during the burglary.
Owens was transported to Lowndes County Jail and he was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
“The video surveillance evidence collected in this case proved to be invaluable. Having the images of the offender shared department-wide, and the teamwork of our officers helped ensure the offender would be brought to justice," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
