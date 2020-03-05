Police to monitor downtown Thomasville during First Friday Sip and Stroll

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday will begin Downtown Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Stroll of 2020.
Every month, First Friday’s in Thomasville offer a night for the community to gather and enjoy.
Most boutiques and restaurants will have extended hours.
A local band will end off the night with music.
We spoke to Thomasville Police ahead of Friday’s event.
They want to assure everyone they will be covering all bases throughout the evening.
“We wanna be visible, we’re down there for the safety of the people involve, people at the concert, we just want to be visible overall to make sure everything goes well and nobody gets hurt and everything stayed safe,” said Chief Eric Hampton with the Thomasville Police Department.
The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday.
The band will play at the Ritz Amphitheater at 8 p.m.
