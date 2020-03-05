Orange seat belt covers remind Dawson drivers to buckle up

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Police are going the extra mile to ensure your safety.
Officers are now wearing orange seat belt covers.
They said it is to let drivers know officers are not above the law.
It started because drivers believed officers were not wearing their seat belts.
“So, basically, they’ll get stopped for seat belt violations so they’re saying, well, if they don’t see the police wearing their seat belt, why should they wear a seat belt? So since they see us wearing our seat belts, it prompts them more to wear their seat belt,” explained Lenae King, a patrolman with the Dawson Police Department.
The flashier belt slips were put in last year.
Officers said it was started to get drivers to wear their seat belts more.
Officers believe the seat belt covers have been a success. They said they think that more drivers are wearing their seat belts and that they have seen fewer accidents with ejections.
