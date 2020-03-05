NWS: Kinchafoonee Creek water level continues to rise

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting increasing creek levels for the Kinchafoonee Creek as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Kinchafoonee Creek’s level is currently at 18.75 feet east of Dawson at Pinewood Raod in Lee County. It is projected to reach 20.2 feet by Thursday night. This is in the moderate flood stage for that area of the creek.
NWS also said the Muckalee Creek, near Leesburg, is at 15.7 feet, which is also within the moderate flood stage, and is projected to rise to 16 feet by Thursday evening.
Lee County EMA officials said they are continuously monitoring the creek levels and the flooded areas throughout the night.
At this time, the NWS is encouraging residents to stay watchful of the creek levels and to be safe while on the road.
Lee County Public Works is still giving out sandbags. There is a limit of 20 per household, it is located at 759 Highway 32 East.
If any residents need assistance, you can call Lee County 911 or the non-emergency number at (229) 759-6012.
