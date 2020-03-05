NWS issues flood warning for Flint River in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for the Flint River in Albany Thursday afternoon.
The Flint is projected to rise above flood stage by late Thursday afternoon and will continue to rise to near 31.8 feet by Friday night, according to NWS.
At 31 feet, moderate flooding begins.
Flooding will begin in the lowest elevations along Front Street, approaching the Oakridge Drive bridge. Some cottages at Lovers Lane Road near Lake Chehaw will also see flooding, according to a Facebook post by the Dougherty County EMA.
EMA officials urge all residents and drivers to take precautions. We will continue to provide updates as more information comes in.
In Bainbridge, the current level of the Flint River is 22.89 feet. The flood stage is 25 feet, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by Saturday morning and continue to rise to near 32.2 feet by Monday evening. Additional increases are also possible, according to the department.
At 30.5 feet, the Elberta Crate Company lumberyard will be affected and will begin to flood.
BPS said these impacts can increase in severity based on the levels in Big Slough and Twin Lakes.
Residents along the river should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take necessary precautions.
