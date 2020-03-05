Moultrie prepares for possible flash flooding

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With the potential for severe weather in Moultrie, city officials are warning residents about flash flooding.
Public works crews are monitoring storm drains to keep them clear and prevent flash flooding.
Moultrie Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau urged residents to stay alert during the next couple of days.
Thibodeau said they’re prepared for potential water rescues. He said if there’s significant flooding around your home, you should wait for help.
“The best thing to do is dial 911 and let the medical personnel come in and take them out of there versus them trying to get out themselves. Sometimes that creates more of a hazard for them and for us for having to do the rescue," explained Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said there’s also a threat of strong winds. So, if you live in a mobile home you should seek a more secure shelter elsewhere until the storm passes.
Thibodeau said that if you feel like you’re in danger, you should call 911.
