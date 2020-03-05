Moultrie city leaders fundraising for downtown events

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders are trying to raise $30,00 for downtown events.
Officials are finding ways to support future downtown events. From t-shirts to mugs to cutting boards or simply donating money, They said there are several ways you can contribute.
Macie Hegwood, the vice president of the Downtown Moultrie Association, said this is an effort to grow and enhance the downtown area.
“One thing that we’re known for is our beautiful courthouse and its beautiful design. We thought what better design to put on our t-shirt than our court house,” said Hegwood. "Not only do they have a sentimental value with the design of the t-shirt, but they know they’re contributing to downtown Moultrie.”
So far, more than $20,000 has been raised and Southwest Georgia Bank is willing to match up to $30,000.
But the deadline for the match program is March 31.
"They’re giving back to their community and their community is giving back to them,” said Hegwood.
Several businesses are also selling the t-shirts and artifacts.
For more information on the items available for purchase, call the City of Moultrie at (229) 890-5455.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.