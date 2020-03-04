More strong-severe storms possible Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An active weather day as strong-severe storms brought heavy rain and damaging winds to SWGA. Isolated strong storms are possible through the evening with heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and hail.
The last round of severe storms move in Thursday which is a First Alert Weather Day. There’s a Slight Risk for severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and a few tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7PM tomorrow. Flash flooding is occurring in some areas but the threat continues with additional rain.
Gradual clearing late Thursday brings drier conditions Friday through the weekend.
