Many South GA roads affected by flood water

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Torrential rains across most of our region starting Wednesday and continuing Thursday have caused many roads to become impassable in Southwest Georgia.
One of the worst examples is found in Wilcox County, between Rebecca and Rochelle, where the road has completely washed away.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports several problem areas that drivers should avoid.
• State Route (SR) 112 Wilcox from Rebecca to Rochelle is closed due to roadway washout. The detour is SR 90 to SR 233, then SR 233 back to SR 90
• SR 257 in Crisp County is closed due to water on caps. The detour is from I-75 to State Route 215 and then State Route 257.
• I-75 Exit 104 North Bound ramp is closed at Farmers Market Road dues to water on the ramp.
Lee County Emergency Management staff are monitoring roads due to flooding. As 11:00 Thursday morning, these are the current road closures due to current weather conditions:
Highway 377/GatorPond, 200 block Cambridge, Chokee/Dan Green, 200 block Lumpkin Rd., E. Highway 32 E/ Graves Springs, Highway 195/Old Leslie Rd., 200 block of Carter Place, Mayhaw/Lovers Lane, Philema/New York Highway, US 19 N/Lumpkin, 100 block of Ducker, 100 block of Kinchafoonee Creek Rd., Highway 32/Mossy Dell, 400 block Philema Rd., N. Ducker/Hillside, Mays/Chokee, Most of Gosa, 100 block Laramore, 300 block Northampton, 5th/Main, 500 block Murphy Rd., 100 Dru Court.
Updated information will be made available as it is received.
The Crisp Co. Sheriff said there are many flooding issues in that county. “We are going to work throughout the day to provide you updates about every two hours on road closures throughout the county. This is an ongoing event so road conditions will change throughout the day.”
Cannon Road North of Cannon Branch is a washout. Cannon Rd. on each side of the bridge, Drayton Road & 15th Street has water, as does Drayton Lane.
The 600 block of Raines Station Road, and 400 Block of Lakeshore Way, Highway 257 and Farmer’s Market Rd., the 200 block of Midway Road, Cannon Road near Vahallam North Drive Farmer’s Market, East of Cown Road, Slade Rd., Culpepper Road, Pateville Road, Coney Road and McKinney Road.
We also have reports of water across Doles Road near Big E’s, across Jewel Crowe Road near Pearson Road in Worth County. There is also road flooding at Willow Road and Durran Road, said the sheriff’s office.
The Brooks County Fire Department said as rain continues to fall, we ask that you use caution during your commute. We have trees falling in our roadways and the majority of our dirt roads are very messy. There is a small area of Carters Mill Road closed near the 850 block due to a major washout. Please do not attempt to cross any closed roads.
Dougherty County Public Works is examining the situation, and may be closing some roads due to flooding. That info will be added to this story.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.