Lee Co. grandmother suffers home damage in storm

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Family members who live in a Lee County home are shocked at the devastation this storm has caused them.
They said they have lived in the home for more than 15 years and this has never happened.
Right now they are just looking for ways to rebuild and get the tree removed from their home. The woman who lives in the home is a grandmother.
She didn’t want to talk on camera, but the grandmother said she has raised her kids and her grandchildren in this home and she just doesn’t know what’s next.
E-911 Coordinator Nikki Celinski said this was the only home in the county to suffer such a great loss.
“So far, the only damage that has been reported in Lee County was a mobile home on Graves Spring where a pine tree did fall through the resident’s home. All occupants of the residents got out safely and no one was injured. We are still monitoring the storms that can come through this afternoon as well as tomorrow. Roads are wet and the winds are up. These storms are unpredictable they can have wind gust. So really do everything at your own safety,” Celinski said.
The grandmother told us she was at work when this happened, and neither her children or grandchildren were at the home. The family said that they are waiting on the fire department to come and put a tarp on top of their home.
