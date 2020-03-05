Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After eight weeks of debate, the South Carolina Senate gave key approval to a bill to overhaul public education in South Carolina. The 80-plus page Senate bill was approved on a 41-4 vote Wednesday. It faces one final vote before heading to the House. The House has passed its own version and the two sides will need to work on the differences. A year ago, supporters suggested the bill would be a once-in-a-generation chance to change and improve pubic education. Over time, supporters now said the bill is more like tuning an engine then rebuilding it.