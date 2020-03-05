Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR
Blowout unlikely in Cooper, Forest matchup for NC governor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest earned dominating Super Tuesday primary gubernatorial victories, but a similar blowout win for either is unlikely in their head-to-head matchup in closely divided North Carolina. Democrats and Republican strategists say this year's presidential and gubernatorial contests should ebb and flow together, with a strong effort by President Donald Trump in the state helping Forest. Cooper enters the general election campaign with a massive fundraising advantage over Forest and the governor's bully pulpit. Forest says he's hopeful that outside groups will support his campaign to help bridge this fundraising gap.
ELECTION 2020-LEGISLATURE
2 N Carolina lawmakers lose reelection bids in primaries
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A veteran House Democrat and a first-term Senate Republican in the North Carolina legislature won't be returning after this year because they lost their primary races. First-time candidate Kimberly Hardy defeated six-term Rep. Elmer Floyd in their Democratic primary on Tuesday in Cumberland County. And first-term Sen. Eddie Gallimore lost to current Rep. Steve Jarvis in a Republican primary in a a Senate district that covers Davidson and Montgomery counties. Jarvis and Hardy have general election competitors. Two other sitting House members won GOP primaries for Senate seats that are open due to upcoming retirements and will face Democrats in the fall.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-NORTH-CAROLINA
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, Dem Cal Cunningham are NC Senate picks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker Cal Cunningham has advanced to a general election challenge against GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Cunningham was the candidate favored in the primary by his party's leaders in the U.S. Senate,. He's a former state senator and Iraq War veteran. Cunningham defeated state Sen. Erica Smith and three other Democrats. Smith was trying to become the first African American female senator ever elected from the South. Tillis' victory over three lesser-known Republican rivals came despite the initial skepticism of party activists who once questioned his loyalty to President Donald Trump.
SLEEPING CHILD SHOT
Police: North Carolina child shot while sleeping in home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 7-year-old boy was wounded after a someone fired a bullet into his home, striking him as her slept. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told a news conference that the shooting occurred early Wednesday at a home north of Interstate 485. Investigators say the boy was hit in shoulder and taken to a hospital for treatment. A police report said there were 11 people inside the home, including six adults and five children between the ages of 2 and 7. Investigators believe the home was targeted and that the shooting wasn't a random act.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: North Carolina absentee vote changes went too far
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit filed in North Carolina state court says a portion of a new law designed to toughen mail-in absentee ballot rules following a fraud investigation in a congressional race went too far. The political organizing group Advance Carolina sued on Wednesday. It says the new limits on who can help someone fill out requests to obtain a ballot violate protections in the state constitution. The law passed in October with bipartisan, near unanimous support and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Bill supporters say it attempted to combat illegal ballot “harvesting" that election officials say was uncovered in a 2018 congressional race.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
CDC helps identify plane passengers related to NC virus case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal health officials say they are helping North Carolina identify passengers aboard a plane with a North Carolina man who tested positive for coronavirus. Top federal officials met Wednesday morning with airline executives and then answered reporters' questions about efforts to identify those aboard a plane back from Washington state with the man who visited a long-term care facility where there was an outbreak. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said his agency is working with North Carolina and the airlines to find the other passengers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington cancels study in Europe due to coronavirus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington is canceling its spring break study program in Europe over concerns about the coronavirus. Associate Vice Chancellor Michael Wilhelm says in a statement on Tuesday that it made the decision after consulting with health officials and colleagues in higher education. Wilhelm says faculty leaders will be in touch with students regarding the academic credit that was connected to the program. He also says officials are completing details of the refund process and will share the details of that plan once they are confirmed.