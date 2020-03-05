Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with abandonment of a corpse a year after his wife's body was found buried in a field behind their home. Boone County authorities charged 45-year-old Frank Spencer on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Spencer was found in Georgia but he is not yet in custody. A probable cause statement says Spencer fled to Georgia in 2018 and told others that his wife was with him. The body of his wife, whose name was not released, was found in February 2019 a day after she was reported missing. Court documents do not say how she died.