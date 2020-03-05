Human trafficking arrest made in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, March 4, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division, arrested Javarice Raydale Ware on human trafficking charges.
The Greenville, Florida native, 28, will be charged with trafficking persons for labor or sexual servitude, as well as a number of drug charges.
Investigators watched Ware speaking to two women at a local motel, and observed him directing a victim to a motel room for a sexual act.
Interviews with the victims revealed that Ware transported two women across state lines to have them engage in commercial sexual acts.
They told investigators they had been held against their will, and had been threatened with a knife to force them to perform the sexual acts, as well as to distribute illegal drugs for Ware.
When Ware was arrested, he had the knife the victims described hidden on him, as well as items that linked him to other crimes.
The victims identified a pattern of abuse, typical in crimes such as these, and were given treatment and aid for that experience.
Ware is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.
