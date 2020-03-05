Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson is about to collect a whole slew of records. Most 3-pointers by any player in either of his first two NBA seasons. Most 3-pointers by a Miami Heat player in a season. And he’s already tied the league record for most 3-pointers by an undrafted player in a season. He’s not just going to break them. He might smash them. There are 20 games left in the season, and Robinson is up to 225 3-pointers — the most recent nine coming in Miami’s 116-113 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.