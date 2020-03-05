Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for South Ga. counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties south of I-20 due to flooding and severe weather.
Kemp said due to the road and infrastructure issues, the state is working with GEMA to make sure communities have the tools and resources they need to “deal with this fallout.”
The press conference was held to discuss the coronavirus but Kemp said he wanted to address the impact of the weather.
“I wanted to let the people of South Georgia know that we have done that,” Kemp said, referring to the declaration and meeting with GEMA officials.
