Heavy rain and severe storms are again possible Today. This will exacerbate already ongoing flooding. There’s a 15% chance of Flash Flooding and Damaging Winds. And a 5% chance of a Tornado and Large Hail. It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Today. The Severe threat end after 4pm. Showers come to an end this evening. Clearing and cooler overnight. Sunny and breezy Friday makes way for another frosty start to the weekend. Temperature return seasonable levels for Spring Ahead Sunday. Milder, more clouds and rain chances return mid week.