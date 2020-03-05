Crisp Co. under state of emergency

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Commission has declared a state of emergency due to significant flooding throughout the county.
The purpose of a local state of emergency is to trigger emergency powers and authorities vested under a local emergency ordinance, activating emergency operations plans and mutual assistance compacts, and authorizing providing mutual aid assistance.
It is the vehicle used by which emergency measures, such as evacuations and curfews are legally imposed, and is usually a requirement for receiving state and federal reimbursement for emergency-related expenses.
The Crisp Co. Power Commission is taking precautions to control the water level of Lake Blackshear.
Steve Rentfrow, General Manager of the Crisp County Power Commission, said Thursday that rainfall in the last 24 hours was greater than forecast, and the Flint River is forecast to crest at Montezuma on Sunday at 22.7 feet.
“To prepare for this the power commission has been lowering the level of Lake Blackshear, which is currently 1.4 feet below normal at the dam and we have all available flood gates open,” Rentfrow said. “We anticipate lowering it 3 to 4 feet below normal over the next 48 hours. The Peak Flows should pass through Lake Blackshear Sunday through Tuesday next week.”
While the lake is below normal at the dam, it may be above normal north of Highway 280, due to the constriction caused by the narrowing of the lake at the railroad trestle.
