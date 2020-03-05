Coronavirus no threat to annual Snickers Marathon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Snickers Marathon staff said they are not concerned about the coronavirus this weekend.
There have been two confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia.
The marathon is this weekend and organizers said they are prepared for medical emergencies. They said sanitation is extremely important to them.
“We have sanitation stations at all of our porta-potties. When people are running, sanitation is a huge thing for us and so it has always been a part of our plan. Our medical staff and our medical team will be on hand,” said Rashelle Beasley, the race director for the Snickers Marathon.
The annual marathon draws in racers from all over the globe.
Beasley said they have runners from Poland, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
The marathon is one of the top ten qualifiers for the Boston Marathon.
The race will start Saturday at 7 a.m.
