Albany Police looking for entering auto, theft suspects
Surveillance from Waffle House on Feb. 23 (Source: Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough | March 4, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 8:03 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for two men accused of entering auto and theft.

Police said two men broke into a car and stole a card on Feb. 23. The card was then used at the Waffle House in 100 block of Logan Court that same night.

Surveillance shows one man was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with any information on this case or the suspects is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

