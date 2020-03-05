Albany Police looking for entering auto, theft suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for two men accused of entering auto and theft.
Police said two men broke into a car and stole a card on Feb. 23. The card was then used at the Waffle House in 100 block of Logan Court that same night.
Surveillance shows one man was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with any information on this case or the suspects is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
