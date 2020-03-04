1 year later: The volunteers that brought light to the Cairo community after the storm

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Looking back on the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Cairo last year, there was still a glimmer of light in the darkest of moments for the community.
And for the people of Cairo, that light came from volunteers.
We are remembering the communities that came together to help Cairo recover after the storm.
From church donations to the dance team fundraisers, people across South Georgia banded together to help those impacted by the storms.
Grill outs were started, food donations were collected and national recovery teams poured their time, money and resources into the rebuilding efforts.
As we face severe weather over the next few days, and as we remember the ones impacted one year ago Tuesday, let us also remember that even after the most devastating storms, rainbows can still shine.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.