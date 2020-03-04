Worth Co. E-911 reports several roadways washed out

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - In the face of Wednesday’s heavy rain, Worth County E-911 wants you to be careful on several roads due to closures, washouts, potholes, water over the roadways, and slick roads.
Worth County officials are asking residents to be careful on the following roads:
- Wiregrass Road from Hopewell Road to Ben Peavy Road is closed due to major washout
- The dirt portion of Poplar Road is really bumpy with slick clay and washouts
- There is a pothole on Brooks Road, right before the dirt area
- Flint Lane has a pothole
- York Road has a washout
- Carter Road at Massey Airport Road water over roadway
- Eason Road west of West Road, very slick
- Camp Osborn Circle has a washout
- Milling Road, very slick
- Mount Horeb Road closer to Highway 300 has a washout
- Champion Road has a washout
- Lakeside Road back of Birdsong, rough roadways
- Joe Sumner at Worth/Turner County line, water over roadway
- 600 block Hogan Road, deep potholes
- Gleaton Road has a washout
- Minton Road East of Highway has 33 pothole
- Thomas Road at Porters Corner Road has a washout
- Lakeview Drive by Warwick USA has a washout
- Piney Wood Road is slick
- Etheredge Road has a washout
- Gintown Road has a washout
- Mobley Road has a washout
- Gates Road has a washout
- Gunsmoke Road close to Joe Sumner Road has washouts
- Whiddon Mill Road just East of Howell Road has water over the roadway
Officials are asking drivers to take alternate routes until these areas can be fixed.
