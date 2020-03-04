Weather causes school closures, delays

Weather causes school closures, delays
School closures in the WALB viewing area. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 6:00 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, some Southwest Georgia schools will be closed or delayed.

The following schools will be affected:

  • Baker County Schools will be delayed. School will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
  • Clay County Schools will be closed on Thursday.
  • Coffee County Schools will be closed on Thursday.
  • Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School will be closed Thursday.
  • Stewart County Schools will be will delayed by two hours.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.