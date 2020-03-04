Weather causes school closures, delays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to Wednesday’s severe weather, some Southwest Georgia schools will be closed or delayed.
The following schools will be affected:
- Baker County Schools will be delayed. School will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
- Clay County Schools will be closed on Thursday.
- Coffee County Schools will be closed on Thursday.
- Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School will be closed Thursday.
- Stewart County Schools will be will delayed by two hours.
