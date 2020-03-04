Voters weigh in, elect new Ga. District 13 senator

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - After heading into a runoff, a new Georgia District 13 senator has been elected.
Carden Summers will now represent Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties in the Georgia Senate.
A special election race was held for the Senate seat after the passing of Senator Greg Kirk in December.
On Feb. 4, Summers (R), Jim Quinn (R) and Mary Egler (D) were all vying for the position. However, no candidate managed to get 50 percent plus one vote, leaving the race to a runoff. Summers garnered 43.11 percent of the votes while Quinn received 42.18 percent and Egler took 14.71 percent.
This time it was just Summers and Quinn going head to head.
Summers won with 51.96 percent of the votes to Quinn’s 48.04 percent.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.