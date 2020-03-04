Thomas County EMA monitoring severe weather

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County emergency leaders are continuing to monitor Wednesday’s severe weather.
Thomas County EMA Director Chris Jones told us there is a potential for heavy rain.
He also said they are under a flood watch, and might be for a while.
Chief Jones told us officials in the county attended a weather briefing Wednesday morning, where they discussed three hazards.
“So a couple of the hazards was potentially some large hail, potentially some gusty wind, and that’s a concern with us in keeping our roads open. And also with that, we may have some trees that are down that you know have some brief power outages with some of the gusty wind. And then an isolated tornado can not be ruled out," said Chief Jones.
He told us to be aware of when the storm is coming to your area.
He also stressed the importance of keeping a check on your neighbors. Especially those who don’t have transportation.
