Residents want to see change after South Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting in Albany late Monday night left a man in critical condition.
Gregory Jackson, 29, was shot after 10 p.m. on Monday an apartment in the 900 block of Willow Wood Drive, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Officers said Jackson was rushed to the ICU after he was found shot in the stomach.
Someone in the area at the time of the shooting said they heard gunfire and saw a white SUV speed away.
Initial reports indicate Jackson was shot with a rifle.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
People who live in the area said they’re fed up with the increase in gunfire and crime. They said they want law enforcement to take action and fast.
“Local shooting in the area and a lot of times this is the area where I come and talk to different people about the Bible. We have noticed an increase in crime in the area," said Albany resident Algenuia Kearson.
“To Dismiss a child, an injustice done to one child is an injustice done to another child because we all got parents and when we shoot someone, we are shooting someone’s child," said Carla Farzier, another Albany resident.
We’re told the victim has been taken to another hospital for care. We are working to find out where and to get an update on his condition.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
