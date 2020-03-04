NWS: 15 Crisp Co. homes threatened by rising floodwaters

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - There are 15 homes in Crisp County that are at risk due to the rising waters, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A storm report from NWS said 10 homes are being threatened by Crane Lake. Another five homes in the Cedar Lake subdivision are at risk because of waters from small ponds and a creek behind them.
A 5-acre farm pond was also breached about 800 to 1,000 feet from GA-401/I-75 in Crisp County, according to Sheriff Billy Hancock.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the farm pond dam was breached on the north side of Cordele and could impact a portion of I-75.
Officials said about eight roads are closed while several others are partially blocked due to flooding. We are working to get a list of those roads.
NWS also reported that up to three inches of rain has already fallen.
Several other counties in Georgia are under a flash flood warning. Those in our area include Wilcox and Crisp counties. You can see a full list of watches and warnings on the NWS website.
That warning is scheduled to expire at 10:30 p.m.
An additional one to two inches of rain are expected in the warned areas.
The sheriff’s office said officials are monitoring the situation at I-75, but they said they are not concerned about it being a threat at this time.
